Josh Sitton retires

Getty Images

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old Sitton made the announcement on ESPN Radio in Wisconsin, just hours after his wife gave birth to their son.

The Packers chose Sitton in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and he became one of their most important offensive players, a fixture at guard who could also play tackle when called upon by injuries to other players. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014. Just before the start of the 2016 season, Sitton was cut by the Packers and he signed with the Bears, where he played two years. Last year he signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins, but in September he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and he was released last month.

Now Sitton will focus on retirement and fatherhood.