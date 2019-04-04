Kingsley Keke has visits with Patriots, Cowboys, others

Getty Images

Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke has a busy month, with five visits and three private workouts.

He will travel to the Houston, New England, Detroit, Dallas and Denver, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. He also has private workouts with the Bills, Saints and Titans.

In four seasons at A&M, Keke played 43 games, making 150 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He made 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks his senior season in 2018.

He ran a 4.95 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and performed well in the agility drills.