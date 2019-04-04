Kirk Cousins expected to address Michigan State team ahead of Final Four

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Final Four will be held in Minneapolis this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is more frequently used as the home field for the Minnesota Vikings.

After knocking off Duke in the Elite Eight last Sunday, Michigan State’s basketball team will be facing off against Texas Tech in the late game on Saturday. As it happens, the Vikings are quarterbacked by a Michigan State alum and he’s set to visit with the team before they take the floor.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said that Kirk Cousins is expected to address Cassius Winston, Kenny Goins and the rest of the team’s players on Friday.

The topic of the speech is unknown, but Cousins does have some recent experience with falling short of high expectations so perhaps he will be giving his fellow Spartans a primer on how to best avoid doing that on Saturday. Whatever the subject, we’ll have to wait a bit to find out if the team liked what Cousins had to offer.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Kirk Cousins expected to address Michigan State team ahead of Final Four

  2. Why would you ever have that career loser address a team before a big game? Guaranteed lose now.

  4. I am a dyed in the wool Vikings fan, and I bleed purple. But I struggle with this one. Unless scoring a giant contract makes you a winner, I’m not sure why they have him talking to the team. I’m sure there are past players or NBA greats who could do this better and wouldn’t get all the negative press this is going to spawn. He needs to win something important before he can be an inspiration to others. With this contract he won the lottery. Since signing it???? Maybe his agent should talk to the team.

  6. Twice Captn Kurt had a win to get in game against teams with nothing to play for…and Cap failed twice!!! But at least he’s paid more than Russel Wilson…

  10. I am GENERALLY a Kirk Cousins fan, but until he wins something big, I’d not listen to anything he says about “winning”. He was the stabilizing factor in Washington as the Numbskins phoned it on defense year after year; and since Minnesota apparently had no running game and a defense that showed up on a random basis, it appears he did about as good as he could do on that team last year.

    And for all the haters, look at the teams he played on and the offensive numbers he produced. I know for a fact in Washington, he was never the reason the team lost games because he also won games he shouldn’t have (including against Erwin Wawgers). He doesn’t play defense and it is not his fault he’d have to keep bring the team from behind to have a chance to win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!