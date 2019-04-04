Kirk Cousins expected to address Michigan State team ahead of Final Four

Getty Images

The Final Four will be held in Minneapolis this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is more frequently used as the home field for the Minnesota Vikings.

After knocking off Duke in the Elite Eight last Sunday, Michigan State’s basketball team will be facing off against Texas Tech in the late game on Saturday. As it happens, the Vikings are quarterbacked by a Michigan State alum and he’s set to visit with the team before they take the floor.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said that Kirk Cousins is expected to address Cassius Winston, Kenny Goins and the rest of the team’s players on Friday.

The topic of the speech is unknown, but Cousins does have some recent experience with falling short of high expectations so perhaps he will be giving his fellow Spartans a primer on how to best avoid doing that on Saturday. Whatever the subject, we’ll have to wait a bit to find out if the team liked what Cousins had to offer.