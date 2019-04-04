Leon Gray to enter Patriots’ Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Leon Gray, who played for the Patriots from 1973-78, will enter the team’s Hall of Fame.

A senior selection committee elected Gray, who died in 2001 at the age of 49.

The Dolphins made Gray a third-round draft pick in 1973 as an offensive tackle out of Jackson State. Miami cut him before the start of the season, and New England claimed him off waivers. By the 1976 season, he was viewed as arguably the best left tackle in the game.

Gray teamed with Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah to form what is generally considered one of the best guard/tackle tandems in NFL history.

Gray made four Pro Bowls in his 11-year NFL career that finished with stints in Houston and New Orleans. He also was an All-Pro three times.