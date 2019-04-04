Mike McCarthy interview didn’t address three key topics

Getty Images

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy made it clear during his recent interview with ESPN.com that he wants to return to the sidelines as an NFL head coach in 2020. However, the interview omitted three key topics that would shed light on whether, as the preamble to the Q&A presumes, McCarthy “is expected to be one of the top names on candidate lists next offseason.”

He was expected to be one of the top names on candidate lists this offseason, but he didn’t get a single offer. And he only got one interview, with the Jets. So, Mike, why do you think the Jets opted for a freshly-fired Adam Gase over a freshly-fired Mike McCarthy, given that you have accomplished so much more during your head-coaching career than Gase?

That question wasn’t asked.

Also not asked was the question of why McCarthy didn’t even get an interview with the Browns, given the presence of three former Packers executives in Cleveland. John Dorsey, Eliot Wolf, and Alonzo Highsmith know McCarthy. They’ve worked with McCarthy. So, Mike, why do you think you didn’t get an interview for a job that went to a position coach who stumbled into an interim offensive coordinator job?

The interview also didn’t ask McCarthy about the only news he has made since not getting hired by the Jets. In late February, McCarthy reportedly “berated” officials at a high-school basketball game with a “verbal tirade” that featured “unsportsmanlike language.” Regardless of whether McCarthy would have wanted to discuss it, it’s more than fair game to ask about it.

It’s possible that McCarthy agreed to the interview on the express condition that one or more of these questions wouldn’t be asked. It’s also possible that McCarthy is being considered for potential in-season employment at ESPN, and that a strategic decision was made to avoid these potentially sensitive or awkward topics.

Whatever the reason for skipping these questions, the questions were skipped. As a result, the interview wasn’t as probing or revealing as it could have been.