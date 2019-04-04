NFL teams not yet allowed to talk to AAF players

Getty Images

On Wednesday, an NFL employee reported that AAF players are now fair game for NFL teams. Hopefully, no NFL teams relied on that report.

Per multiple sources, the NFL has instructed all teams to refrain from contacting AAF players or their agents, and that doing so will put draft picks are risk.

Apparently, the AAF contracts have not yet been technically breached, which means that the AAF players have not yet technically been released.

Until that happens, NFL teams can’t sign, visit with, work out, or negotiate with AAF players.

It’s a strange situation, more insult to injury for a group of football players who are caught in a strange sort of football limbo, at least for now.