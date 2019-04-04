Nick Bosa to visit with top six teams in draft

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa‘s visiting with the Cardinals today, after meeting with the Giants earlier this week.

Those two could be the parameters for the trips he’s taking.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bosa will meet with the top six teams in the draft order in the next few weeks, so having the top team checked off today and the No. 6 Giants under his belt are a good start.

Bosa has already met with the 49ers (second overall) as well, and leaving the Jets (third), Raiders (fourth), and Buccaneers (fifth) on the list.

It seems unlikely Bosa will fall beyond the first two or three picks, so some of these trips are probably extraneous.