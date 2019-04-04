Oliver Luck believes time to plan and money to spend will help XFL survive

Getty Images

The demise of the AAF has caused some to wonder whether the XFL will suffer the same fate, especially since XFL 1.0 ultimately lasted only one season. XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck remains confident that his league will be fine.

Appearing on ESPN’s Outside The Lines (via SportsBusiness Daily), Luck pointed to the “time to plan, and plan properly” and the “capital contribution and capital commitment” from founder Vince McMahon as reasons for believing that the XFL won’t suffer a quick demise.

Having two years to get all ducks in a row “allowed us to plan — to plan our workers’ comp system, to plan our general liability insurance, stadium leases, practice facilities.”

“All of those things take some time,” Luck said. “We’re going to launch in a much better position, quite honestly.”

Still, quality of the launch and quality of the execution are two different things. During Thursday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I reviewed some of the things that a spring football league needs to do in order to not just survive, but to thrive.