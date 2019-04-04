Quinnen Williams lines up visits with Giants, Jets

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been moving all around the country to meet with teams ahead of the draft, but the former Alabama star won’t have to take a flight to knock off back-to-back visits with a couple of teams later this month.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports that Williams has scheduled a meeting with the Jets for April 16. He will then meet with the other tenant of MetLife Stadium when he spends time with the Giants on April 17.

The Jets currently hold the third overall pick and their attention is expected to be on adding to their defense after trading up to pick quarterback Sam Darnold last year. There’s also a chance that they’ll move down the board and dropping more than a spot or two could take them out of the running for the highly regarded Williams.

There have been plenty of calls from outside the organization for the Giants to take a quarterback, but there hasn’t been much urgency from those inside the club. They have the sixth and 17th picks in the first round and could also use a boost to their pass rush via the draft.