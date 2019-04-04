Raekwon McMillan feels “more versatile” heading into 2019 season

Getty Images

Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan was limited in how much football work he could do last offseason because he was rehabbing the torn ACL that kept him from playing any regular season games during his rookie season.

That had an impact on McMillan’s play in the first half of the season and he said he was “very hesitant, very slow” while waiting to feel like himself again. That happened in the second half of the year as McMillan’s productivity increased and the 2017 second-round pick said he’s picked right back up this offseason as he prepares for his third year as a pro.

“Last year coming off the injury it was really tough,” McMillan said, via the team’s website. “I was trying to get a feel for the game and come off the injury at the same time, but this offseason I did a great job of doing more rehab and coming in and making sure that every muscle in my right leg was just as strong as the left leg. I’m more versatile as a player and I’m not just a first- and second-down linebacker. I can actually go out there on third downs and make plays as well.”

McMillan said that last year gave him a “feel for how the game speed was going” and that he expects to use that as a building block for better things under a new coaching staff in 2019. That staff will be looking for pieces that can be part of better days in the future and McMillan will get to make his case that he fits the profile.