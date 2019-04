Getty Images

The Raiders keep adding new wide receivers, so they needed to subtract another one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are releasing veteran wideout Seth Roberts.

The Raiders signed Ryan Grant yesterday, to add some depth behind big-ticket acquisitions Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. They also added J.J. Nelson and released Jordy Nelson, remaking the entire position this offseason.

The 28-year-old Roberts caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season.