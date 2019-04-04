Raiders work out Charcandrick West

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin combined for 262 carries for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Raiders. Both are free agents.

The Raiders will revisit Lynch’s future after the draft.

Before the draft, the Raiders are busy checking out the veteran running back market. They signed Isaiah Crowell as a free agent last week. They also had Robert Turbin in for a workout.

Now comes word the Raiders have tried out Charcandrick West, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs cut West on Sept. 1 before re-signing him Dec. 3.

West spent five seasons in Kansas City, rushing for 998 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 77 passes for 589 yards and six touchdowns.