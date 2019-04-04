Report: Rashad Ross going from AAF to Panthers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Rashad Ross was a hot shot for the short-lived Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football and his play in the league has reportedly earned him another look in the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers are signing Ross to their 90-man roster.

Ross bounced around the NFL from the time he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2013 until he was released by the Cardinals last August. He saw action in 20 regular season games with Chicago and Washington from 2014-2016 and had nine catches for 192 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Washington in 2015.

Ross was second in the AAF with 583 receiving yards and had a league-high seven touchdown catches before the league shut down this week. He joins Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser as AAF players who have found new homes in the NFL on Thursday.