Robert Griffin III says Jaguars tried to trade for him last year

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t typically kept three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but they kept Robert Griffin III last year for a few reasons.

But they apparently had a few chances to move him.

Griffin said on a podcast on the Ravens’ official website that the Jaguars tried to trade for him twice last season.

“Jacksonville tried to trade for me at the end of the preseason and right before the trade deadline, so we knew that was an opportunity and there’d be a chance if things didn’t work out with Nick Foles,” Griffin said, via CBSSports.com.

It’s interesting in looking back at the Jaguars decision-making at the position to consider the possibility. High on their trip to the AFC Championship Game, they extended quarterback Blake Bortles in February. If they were trying to trade for Griffin in August, it might have simply been to have a better grade of backup. A later pursuit would have had a different message, considering Bortles was benched in December before getting the starting job back for the regular season finale. Of course, they cut him this offseason to sign Foles.

Griffin stayed put, and re-signed with the Ravens this offseason to stay as the mentor/backup to Lamar Jackson. But it’s interesting to consider what might have been for his free agency, if he’d have had a chance to play for a different team last season.