Roger Staubach says Dak Prescott will “get a big contract”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 4, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, against whom all Cowboys quarterbacks are judged, said the most he ever made in a season was somewhere in the $230,000-$250,000 range.

The NFL rookie minimum this season is $495,000, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a contract that averages $33.5 million a season, one of 17 quarterbacks who average at least $20 million a season.

The Cowboys’ current quarterback, Dak Prescott, remains on his rookie deal with his $680,848 average ranking 68th at the position, just ahead of one of his backups, Mike White.

The Cowboys eventually will pay Prescott. They will have to or he will go elsewhere.

“I think Dak is a really good player, and he’s going to get a big contract,” Staubach said, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys are working on a long-term deal for DeMarcus Lawrence, who has the franchise tag for a second consecutive year. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Jaylon Smith also will want/need new deals soon.

But, with the Cowboys sold on Prescott as their franchise quarterback, they will have to take care of him sooner than later.

“If you don’t do it, someone else might do it,” Staubach said. “The franchise tag doesn’t last very long. I think it’s tough right now if you are running a team with the pay scale right now. The whole thing is difficult; if I was running a team, it would drive me crazy.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Roger Staubach says Dak Prescott will “get a big contract”

  1. The way the salary cap keeps rising and the average annual contract keeps rising, it would sure seem to make sense to extend a lot of these guys, Prescott just being one example, than to keep pushing it off to when the price will inevitably be higher.

  2. Nah let him walk and take care of Zeke, Amari and D-Law.

    You can find another Dak in the 4th round again, don’t worry.

    Sincerely,
    Skins fan

  3. Seemingly one of the richest owners in all sports, mr jones needs to get these contracts done and quit messing around with damn franchise tags, procrastinating always costs you more, you have had your QB resigned already.

  4. The way the salary cap keeps rising and the average annual contract keeps rising, it would sure seem to make sense to extend a lot of these guys, Prescott just being one example,

    ——————

    I agree with you, but then again these players sign contracts then hold out three years in because all of a sudden it’s now a “bad deal”

  5. Jerry probably could get him for around $25 million or so today, but if he waits until after Wilson, Wentz, Mahomes and Goff to sign that price will be more towards $30. Not to mention, today Zeke, Byron and maybe Jaylon are in the $15 million a year club and the way the market is going for receivers Cooper could command around $18 million next year, if not higher. If He signed D-law before Mack and Donald got paid, probably would have been around $17 million, now it is $22.5. Lessen, either extend them early or just let them go in free agency (and become another team’s cap issues).

  6. Staubach could play in this era;

    exactly NONE of the QBs today could play in his era save possibly Mahomes and Wilson and Rogers;

    Brady and the rest would be dead midway through the first half in Staubach’s time principally because his release speed is slightly above average which he cannot compensate for with athleticism he lacks;

    that is why Brady will NEVER be the greatest QB ever no matter how many Super Bowls NE ‘win’ (three Falcons third down defensive holding penalties in a row, but yet no offensive line holding penalties in over 100 passing plays these playoffs? Lights, camera, action, Rams walkthrough?)

    Brady is the reason the rules have changed to heavily favour offences;

    were Namath or Steve Young, Montana or Marino playing today, nobody would even know who Brady was;

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!