Getty Images

Teams are filling in some spots on their depth charts in advance of the draft, giving them longer looks at recent workouts.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks are signing linebacker Nate Orchard today.

Orchard worked out for them this week, and they must have liked what they saw.

Originally a second-round pick of the Browns from Utah, he has cut there after training camp last year, and spent a month with the Bills and a month with the Chiefs.