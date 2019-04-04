Seahawks sign Cassius Marsh to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed defensive end Cassius Marsh to a one-year deal, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

The 49ers released the pass-rusher last month after acquiring Dee Ford to play the LEO position on their defense. San Francisco saved $4.7 million against the salary cap with Marsh’s release, while taking a $900,000 charge in dead money.

Marsh, 26, joined the 49ers off waivers from the Patriots in November 2017. He played six games that season and 16 last season.

Marsh began his career with Seattle as a fourth-round pick in 2014. He played three seasons with the Seahawks, making 41 tackles and three sacks.