Seahawks to host Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry for visit

Getty Images

With Doug Baldwin recovering from multiple offseason surgeries, the Seahawks are taking a closer look at one of the top receivers in this year’s draft class.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are bringing in Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry for one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had multiple big-bodied wide receivers come through is program at USC. Mike Williams and Dwayne Jarrett each had huge success in the Trojans’ offense under Carroll. However, outside of a brief stint for Williams with Seattle early in Carroll’s tenure with the Seahawks, the team hasn’t found that type of receiver for Carroll at the pro level.

At 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, Harry could fit the mold fairly well. Harry caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns during his three seasons at Arizona State.

Seattle signed Tyler Lockett to an extension prior to last season and Baldwin has been consistent for years. However, Baldwin had several injuries last season and has required multiple surgeries to address the issues this spring. And while Jaron Brown and David Moore had bright spots at times for Seattle as tertiary options last year, they combined for just seven catches over the team’s final four regular season games and playoff loss to Dallas.

While help alongside Frank Clark at defensive end may be Seattle’s most obvious need, additional receiver help likely isn’t too far behind. Harry could be an option for Seattle at No. 21 overall, if they keep the pick. However, the Seahawks currently only have four selections at their disposal and have never made fewer than eight under G.M. John Schneider. Trading down has been a regular occurrence for Seattle and may be the call yet again later this month.