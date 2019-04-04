Steve Spurrier won’t rule out the XFL

Getty Images

Steve Spurrier has declared his Orlando Apollos the champion of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, and next year he may try to win a championship in another football league.

Speaking with Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, Spurrier wouldn’t rule out coaching in the XFL next season.

Spurrier previously said he considered an upstart league the ideal job for him because he still loves coaching but, at age 73, he still enjoys coaching but doesn’t enjoy the year-round grind that comes with coaching in the NFL or major college football.

“At this point in my life, this is the perfect job,” Spurrier said. “It’s four or five months of just being a coach. In college football and the NFL, you have a lot of other stuff to worry about.”

Spurrier is good friends with Bob Stoops, who was his defensive coordinator at Florida and is now the head coach of the XFL’s Dallas franchise. Perhaps Spurrier could be Stoops’ offensive coordinator.