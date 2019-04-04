Texans hopeful Will Fuller can return for training camp

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien repeatedly has said Will Fuller is “on the right track” in his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. O’Brien has never offered a timetable but said on Adam Schefter’s podcast the receiver has a chance to return by training camp.

Fuller tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in an Oct. 25 game against the Dolphins.

The Texans’ hopes at the position are built around Fuller and Keke Coutee remaining healthy to complement All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Fuller has played 11 games with Deshaun Watson. He has 11 touchdowns. But Fuller missed six games in 2017 and nine last season.

“I think he’s doing really well,” O’Brien said of Fuller last week at the owners’ meetings. “He’s on a good track. He’s been in there every day. He works very hard. With his work ethic and his mindset — I’m not going to put a timetable on it — but I feel like he’s really moving in a good direction.”