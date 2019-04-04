Thursday’s #PFTPM feature your questions, and only your questions

PFTPM

I felt bad on Wednesday because I asked for questions for the #PFTPM podcast and but wasn’t able to get to most of them. So I promised to do a questions-only edition of #PFTPM today, vowing to answer all of them.

And so many questions arrived that I wasn’t able to get to all of them. So now I feel bad all over again.

I got to as many as possible before my brain began to melt after about 80 minutes. The full #PFTPM podcast appears below. If I didn’t get to your question, I apologize.

Today’s #PFTPM was the fourth of the week. The show returns Monday, possibly with a visit from XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck.