Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Former Giants running back Tiki Barber is now an investor in the growing industry of legal marijuana, and he thinks plenty of NFL players are customers.

Barber said on FOX Business that NFL players have no trouble stopping using marijuana just to pass their annual drug test.

“We always used to call it like the ‘dummy test’ because you know when the test is going to happen so just be clean and as long as you’re not in the program you can probably get away with it even if they technically know that it’s happening,” Barber said.

Most NFL players are tested for recreational drugs just once a year, starting on 4/20. Once they’ve tested negative, they’re free to smoke pot all they want until it’s time to get it out of their systems for the next year’s test.

Barber, who is a partner in an investment firm that gives backing to startup cannabis businesses, said he thinks the NFL should stop suspending players who test positive, many of whom are using it for pain management associated with football injuries.

“We’ve seen the punitive nature with which the NFL attacks users of cannabis and I believe a lot of these guys are just self-medicating. They don’t want to be caught in the opioid addiction crisis that has affected a lot of former players because of the constant damage to your knees and your joints and that’s not even to mentioning the head trauma,” he said.

A handful of players find themselves in trouble with the league for failing a marijuana test each year. Many more know they can use marijuana for most of the year, as long as they stop in time to pass one test.

13 responses to “Tiki Barber in the marijuana business, says NFL drug tests are easy to beat

  1. Anyone who thinks we should prosecute or test for marijuana but are fine with the much more addictive and dangerous drug in alcohol are just plain ignorant.

  2. It’s true. I worked years ago at a place that had drug testing. The tests are easy to beat – even for a poor college student. Crummy factory work. Never again.

  5. Agree with Tiki, players dealing with chronic pain issues and its resultant management should be allowed medicinal cannabis versus that horrible one way street called opiod addiction. Also agree, that the current testing for recreational drugs is beaten every year by dozens of players. You just have to be smart about when to stop for testing purposes and then when to restart. The NFL remains afraid of its image but they really need to research the effects of medicinal cannabis on the health of an athletes!

  7. BuckyBadger says:
    April 4, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    Anyone who thinks we should prosecute or test for marijuana but are fine with the much more addictive and dangerous drug in alcohol are just plain ignorant.
    =============================================

    You don’t know one dope smoker who doesn’t also drink alcohol. And alcohol is fine if you’re responsible. Having a glass of wine at dinner is a little different that getting stoned out of your mind, and nobody takes one puff and stops. And if a doctor gives a “medical” dope smoker a prescription for Percocet they would pop those pills so fast it would make your head spin.

  8. Correction: Marijuana tests are easy to beat UNLESS you have mental health or pain issues and you feel like weed is the only thing you’ve tried that has helped you. For those individuals, beating the random drug tests is very difficult because some days they have to choose between being in agony or smoking weed for the relief and playing Russian Roulette with the random tests.

  9. I’d like to see them do away with all the fines/penalties for drug use… Just to see if anyone stops watching. My guess is it wouldn’t matter.

  10. Look first off i agree that weed should be 100% legal and shouldnt be somthing players get suspended for what so ever. BUT lets not fool ourselves here, all these guys saying its for ” pain “…..come on man, you just want to get high, just admit it. you were smoking weed before football because you wanted to get high, dont act like all of the sudden its for only pain.

  11. “We’ve seen the punitive nature with which the NFL attacks users of cannabis and I believe a lot of these guys are just self-medicating. They don’t want to be caught in the opioid addiction crisis that has affected a lot of former players because of the constant damage to your knees and your joints and that’s not even to mentioning the head trauma,” he said.
    ——————————-
    I am all for allowing pot in the NFL but it seems to me acknowledging any pain relief benefits would give the lawyers an angle to attack down the road.The NFL just need to stop testing without releasing any specific reason why.

  12. Thank you Michael E for adding you’re absolutely ignorant opinion to show us all the kind of people and thought process that gets in the way of change.

    Keep saying “dope smokers” in a derrogatory way, that’s fine… but we all know you have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about when it comes to marijuana and you drink so you’ll be defensive about that comparison …”a glass or two of wine at dinner is just fine” *EYEROLL!*

    Everyone here knows that alcohol is a million times more destructive to a person, their health and everyone around them than marijuana could ever be.

    Don’t forget about your poor liver and good luck.

    Nothing new here.

