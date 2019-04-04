Trey Hopkins signs RFA tender from Bengals

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Trey Hopkins will be staying put this offseason.

Chances were good that Hopkins would remain with the Bengals after the team tendered him at the second-round level last month and Hopkins officially signed his tender on Thursday. That should mean he’ll be present when the team begins offseason work with new head coach Zac Taylor next week.

The second-round tender comes with a salary of $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

Hopkins made six starts at center and three starts at guard while appearing in all 16 games. He made 12 starts at right guard in 2017, so he’ll provide depth on the interior of the line if he isn’t challenging for a starting spot this summer.