Tyler Dunne doubles down on claim of Mike McCarthy massages

Tyler Dunne supplied it. Mike McCarthy denied it. And Dunne isn’t backing down.

In response to the former Packers coach’s strong denial of Dunne’s report that McCarthy skipped meetings for secret massages in his office, Dunne tweeted this: “[H]ere is one player’s response to McCarthy’s response on this: ‘It was talked about widely. Bizarre that he would deny that when it was widely known.'”

McCarthy specifically denied ever getting a massage during a “team meeting.” Dunne’s report never sweeps that broadly; it may have been a smaller session like an offensive meeting.

Frankly, it’s the kind of outlandish, over-the-top claim that would be hard to fabricate. And even if it’s somehow not true, the fact that current and/or former players believe it strongly enough to repeat it to a reporter confirms that the Packers under McCarthy achieved a level of dysfunction that few franchises ever experience.