Tytus Howard will visit 24 teams before the draft

Getty Images

Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard is a wanted man.

Howard has a whopping 24 visits lined up with NFL teams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That may well be the most pre-draft visits any player has ever had.

Players’ visits to team facilities are sometimes called “Top 30” visits because teams are allowed to host up to 30 players, but that term is a bit misleading. Teams aren’t inviting the Top 30 prospects on their draft board, but rather the 30 players they’d most like to get to know better.

Howard is the kind of player teams want to get to know better not only because he’s talented but also because he’s something of an unknown. Alabama State plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so Howard didn’t often line up against NFL-caliber players during his college career. And Howard has taken an unusual route to being an NFL draft prospect: He played quarterback in high school, was moved to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2014, then was moved again to the offensive line. He eventually grew into a 6-foot-5, 322-pound athlete who looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle.

NFL teams are getting a closer look at Howard in the weeks before the draft, and with so much interest in getting to know him, he’s likely to be a higher pick than most fans are expecting.