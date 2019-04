Getty Images

The Vikings announced they signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on Thursday.

Dozier, who turns 28 later this month, has played five NFL seasons since the Jets drafted him in the fourth round.

He appeared in 38 career games with seven starts for the Jets, spending time at both left and right guard.

Dozier played under current Vikings offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison last season, appearing in six games with two starts.