Baker Mayfield: Come to Cleveland and ask OBJ if he’s happy

Baker Mayfield is unhappy with those who think Odell Beckham Jr. is unhappy in Cleveland. The Browns quarterback made Colin Cowherd of FOX his target on Friday night.

“Nobody will just say the truth,” Cowherd said earlier Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Odell Beckham’s not happy here. He’s not happy. Look at him. Does he look happy?”

He hardly was the first to suggest that, and Beckham himself has said he initially was surprised by the trade.

“Come to Cleveland and ask O if he actually likes it,’’ Mayfield tweeted at Cowherd. “Just because you say you have a source doesn’t mean you’re not full of BS. And while you’re at it . . . come see if I’m a baby.’’

Mayfield has a running Twitter tiff with Cowherd dating to last year when Cowherd called him undraftable and said Mayfield wasn’t a No. 1 choice “in any draft, in any sport.” Mayfield appeared on FoxSports1 wearing an “Undraftable” sweatshirt as he debated the host.