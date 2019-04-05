Getty Images

The Bears’ search for a kicker continues with two more tryouts scheduled for Wednesday.

Chicago will workout former AAF kickers Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Another AAF kicker, Elliott Fry, also could get a look, Biggs adds.

The Bears cut Cody Parkey last month.

They have tried out several this offseason, signing Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt. Neither has ever kicked in a regular-season game. Koo and Rose have.

The Bears also have worked out Josh Gable, Ernesto Lacayo, Austin MacGinnis, Blair Walsh and Nick Folk.