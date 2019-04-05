Bill Polian admits “hiccups” in AAF’s last days: “A lot of it was unacceptable”

Getty Images

Amid reports of players being kicked out of their team-issued housing and stuck with charges on their personal credit cards that the teams were supposed to cover, the Alliance of American Football has taken a lot of criticism in recent days. AAF co-founder Bill Polian admits some of that criticism is warranted.

Polian said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that there were a lot of problems that came up when AAF chairman Tom Dundon decided to pull the plug, and that they’re in the process of fixing those problems.

“We had lots of hiccups,” Polian said. “It came so quickly — some of it was a little bit expected but a lot of it was unacceptable. But we’ve rectified that and I’m glad to see that’s been done. Myself and many of the GMs, even though we’re not on the payroll, we’ve been working all day to try and rectify those problems.”

Polian said he’s no longer getting paid by Dundon but will still try to help players and coaches with any remaining problems.

“I’m no longer employed, like most of the football people — we’re all out of work,” Polian said. “I’ve been doing what I can over the last couple days to help everybody get situated as best I can.”

Polian seems to be suggesting that Dundon is the one who dropped the ball, but it’s also fair to question why Polian and co-founder Charlie Ebersol didn’t have a better plan in place for the AAF, which needed Dundon to swoop in and save it early in the season, and then fell apart as soon as Dundon decided he had lost enough money.