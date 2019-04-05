Bill Polian admits “hiccups” in AAF’s last days: “A lot of it was unacceptable”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Amid reports of players being kicked out of their team-issued housing and stuck with charges on their personal credit cards that the teams were supposed to cover, the Alliance of American Football has taken a lot of criticism in recent days. AAF co-founder Bill Polian admits some of that criticism is warranted.

Polian said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that there were a lot of problems that came up when AAF chairman Tom Dundon decided to pull the plug, and that they’re in the process of fixing those problems.

“We had lots of hiccups,” Polian said. “It came so quickly — some of it was a little bit expected but a lot of it was unacceptable. But we’ve rectified that and I’m glad to see that’s been done. Myself and many of the GMs, even though we’re not on the payroll, we’ve been working all day to try and rectify those problems.”

Polian said he’s no longer getting paid by Dundon but will still try to help players and coaches with any remaining problems.

“I’m no longer employed, like most of the football people — we’re all out of work,” Polian said. “I’ve been doing what I can over the last couple days to help everybody get situated as best I can.”

Polian seems to be suggesting that Dundon is the one who dropped the ball, but it’s also fair to question why Polian and co-founder Charlie Ebersol didn’t have a better plan in place for the AAF, which needed Dundon to swoop in and save it early in the season, and then fell apart as soon as Dundon decided he had lost enough money.

11 responses to “Bill Polian admits “hiccups” in AAF’s last days: “A lot of it was unacceptable”

  3. All the criticism is warranted. Hopefully Polian crawls back under a rock never to be heard from again

  4. “I’m no longer on the payroll but I’m working everyday.”

    Um, you’re an officer of the company and a responsible party. Now that you’re out of the the NFL fantasy land, welcome to the real business world.

    Yes, executives get big money and lots of perks which ruffles people’s feathers. Most don’t hear about the down side. Personal liability, creditor claims, trustee examinations – not fun, not quick, and it pays $0. Cleaning up the mess is part of the job.

  5. Puzzling why Polian doesn’t accept more responsibility. So many unanswered questions.
    Why did this league need a economic bailout so early in the season? Polian needs to answer that question!

  6. I’m never surprised when a new league in any sport fails.
    In an over saturated sports market, did anyone expect success?

  7. This whole adventure was an exercise in futility.How could you even start a season without enough venture capital guaranteed to finish same! This whole thing had failure written all over it. How do you start a new League, not knowing where your replacement players are going to come from ? Basic econ 101 would have thrown red flags up all over the place !

  9. It’s cause Ebersol is a silver-spoon son that rushed to get his product out with no real chance to fix what should have been predictable problems.
    “Everybody’s got a plan. Until their punched in the face.”
    Should have had a plan for that left jab from Dundon as well.

