Broncos looking for discipline Vic Fangio will bring

Getty Images

If new Broncos coach Vic Fangio runs an old-school training camp this year, it will be welcomed by his new players.

Not because they need the conditioning, but because they look back at recent seasons and see a lack of discipline.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, a number of players cited problems the last two years under coach Vance Joseph (now the defensive coordinator in Arizona) which mounted over time.

“You’d see it on the field,” fullback Andy Janovich said. “We’d shoot ourselves in the foot and guys just aren’t tuned in all the time. Come game day, that kills you.”

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said he could tell an immediate difference under Fangio.

“The first team meeting — it started at 8 but guys were in there at 7:55 in their seats,” Chubb said. “I remember a couple times last year, guys would be rolling in at 7:59. Just a culture change like that. Everybody wants to be better than when we were at 5-11 and 6-10.”

At least this year, there will be a premium on being on time.

“If you’re running a meeting, whether it be a team meeting, offense or defense meeting, a position coach meeting and a player walks in, say 30 seconds late, 45 seconds late — that act in it of itself really has no impact on whether you’re going to win or lose that week,” Fangio said. “But if you let it slide, the next day there’s two or three guys late or it went from 30 seconds to two minutes. It causes an avalanche of problems.

“That’s ‘death by inches.’”

The Broncos were 11-21 the last two seasons, the first back-to-back losing seasons for the franchise since the mid-1970s.It will take more than punctuality to turn that around, but it’s at least a start.