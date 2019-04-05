Broncos worked out Daniel Jones this week

Getty Images

The Broncos’ search for a quarterback for the future led them to Durham, North Carolina this week.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that General Manager John Elway and others from the team made the trip to the home of Duke University. The reason for the trip was the chance to put former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones through his paces on the field.

Jones is generally included in a group of possible first-round quarterbacks along with Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock. The Broncos have met or are set to meet with everyone in that group with Lock making the trip to Denver this weekend.

The Broncos have the No. 10 overall pick and using it on a quarterback would signal their long-term plans at the position. Anything else would likely set Joe Flacco up for a second year as the starter in Denver.