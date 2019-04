Getty Images

The Browns have unearthed a receiving prospect.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

According to the Browns, he’s from Phoenix College, which isn’t an online school, but is apparently one of the country’s oldest community colleges.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was a junior college All-American in 2016, leading the nation in kick return yardage (1,278) and kick return touchdowns (four).

The 5-foot-11, 181-pounder has not appeared in any other NFL camps.