Browns signing AAF quarterback Garrett Gilbert

The Browns signed an AAF quarterback.

Not the one they once used a first-round pick on.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are signing former Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert was most recently with the Panthers for parts of the last two seasons, and has also spent time with the Raiders, Lions, Patriots, and Rams. He threw 11 touchdowns and just one interception for the AAF “champion” Apollos.

The Browns only had starter Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton on the roster at the moment, so Gilbert gives them another arm with experience in NFL camps.

There’s a steady trickle of former AAF players finding work, though former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is not among that number.