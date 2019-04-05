Colts re-sign J’Marcus Webb

Getty Images

Tackle J'Marcus Webb‘s run in the Colts lineup came to an early end last season, but he’ll be back to try for a longer run this time around.

The Colts announced on Friday that Webb has re-signed with the team.

It’s an earlier start with the team than Webb had last season. He signed in late July as injuries left the Colts short on linemen and wound up starting the season opener at right tackle. A hamstring injury in that game wound up knocking him out for the rest of the season, however.

That start was the 65th of Webb’s NFL career. He’s also seen time with the Bears, Vikings, Raiders and Seahawks since Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.