Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence getting close on new contract

Getty Images

The Cowboys and free agent DeMarcus Lawrence are getting close to an agreement on a new contract.

A league source tells PFT there’s optimism of the two sides reaching a deal soon.

The 26-year-old Lawrence has played his entire five-year career with the Cowboys and has double-digit sacks each of the last two seasons. He played for the Cowboys on the franchise tag last year and is tagged again this year.

If Lawrence wanted to, he could sign the one-year, $20.5 million franchise tag for this year and then hit free agency next year. But the Cowboys would like to get him locked in through his prime years, and if Lawrence signs now, he could get more money guaranteed up front, rather than waiting until next year to secure a long-term deal.

There are good reasons to believe that both sides will conclude the best option is for the two of them to reach a multi-year deal now.