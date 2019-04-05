Cowboys sign P Kasey Redfern

AP

The Cowboys took some time out from discussing a new contract with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence so they could add a second punter to their offseason roster.

The team signed Kasey Redfern on Friday. He joins Chris Jones on the 90-man roster in Dallas.

Redfern has appeared in one NFL regular season game since leaving Wofford in 2014. He was filling in for the injured Sam Martin and punted once for 50 yards in the 2017 season opener for the Lions, but wound up going on injured reserve with several torn knee ligaments after getting hit while trying to run for a first down after a bobbled snap.

Redfern has also spent time with the Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers and Browns over the last five years.