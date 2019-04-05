Damontre Moore returns to NFL with 49ers

Getty Images

Count defensive lineman Damontre Moore among the players who have made the jump to the NFL since the Alliance of American Football closed its doors this week.

The 49ers announced on Friday that Moore has signed a one-year deal with the team.

It’s a return to the NFL for Moore, who originally entered the league as a Giants third-round pick in the 2013 draft. He played 42 games for the team before being released in December 2015 after a run-in with teammate Cullen Jenkins. He was claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins and went on to spend time with the Raiders, Seahawks and Cowboys before landing with the AAF’s San Diego Fleet this year.

Moore has appeared in 54 NFL games and has 83 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles over the course of his career. He had 22 tackles, seven sacks and a fumble recovery in eight AAF games.