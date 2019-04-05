David Fales visited Vikings Friday

Getty Images

The Vikings’ search for an addition to their backup quarterback group continued on Friday.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that they have completed a visit with David Fales. They previously met with Sean Mannion after last year’s backup Trevor Siemian signed with the Jets.

Fales spent the last two years with the Dolphins and appeared in two 2017 games. He was 29-of-43 for 265 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also running for a touchdowns in those outings. Fales was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014 and also appeared in one 2016 game for Chicago.

Kyle Sloter is currently the only quarterback on the Vikings’ 90-man roster other than Kirk Cousins.