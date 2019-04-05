Report: DeMarcus Lawrence agrees to five-year, $100 million deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys deal with DeMarcus Lawrence is nearly done, NFL Media reports, with the parameters in place on a five-year extension worth $100 million.

PFT reported earlier today the sides were nearing a deal.

Lawrence will get the most money ever in the first year of a deal for a defensive player, NFL Media reports. Khalil Mack had the previous best at $41 million.

Mack averages $23.5 million a season to lead all pass rushers in yearly average, with Von Miller coming in second at $19.1 million per season. Defensive end Trey Flowers left New England to sign a five-year, $90 million deal with Detroit, ranking him third in annual average.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Lawrence for a second consecutive year, but the defensive end had no plans to sign the $20.5 million tag for 2019 and has postponed shoulder surgery until he got a new deal.

Lawrence, 26, has made 25 sacks and six forced fumbles in the past two seasons.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m. ET: Todd Archer of ESPN reports it is a five-year, $100 million deal with $65 million guaranteed.