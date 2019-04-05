Ed Oliver visiting the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have always had a soft spot for freakish athletes.

Today, they’re getting a closer look at one of the best in this year’s draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is meeting with the Raiders today, along with Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

Oliver ran his 40s in the low-4.7-second range at his Pro Day last week, and had other drills that put him in the range of the best skill position players. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 287 pounds at the Scoutinng Combine.

He has the kind of ability to be a disruptive player up front, the kind of presence they lacked last year after trading one of the best pass-rushers in the game in Khalil Mack.