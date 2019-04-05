Eddie Lacy works out for Ravens

Getty Images

Eddie Lacy is trying to get back into the NFL.

Lacy, the running back who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, had a workout with the Ravens today, a league source tells PFT.

The 28-year-old Lacy once appeared to be one of the best young running backs in the NFL, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2013 who topped 1,100 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. But the Packers began to use him less amid talk that he was overweight and out of shape, and his 2016 season, which was cut short by an ankle injury, turned out to be his last in Green Bay.

He signed with the Seahawks in 2017 but was a big disappointment, gaining just 179 yards on 69 carries. He was out of the NFL in 2018.

If Lacy is in shape, he’s still young enough that he might find himself getting another chance. The Ravens are looking to build a run-first offense and may be the team that decides to give him that chance.