Ex-AAFer Duke Thomas signs with Vikings

Another former Alliance of American Football player has found a spot on an NFL roster.

The agents for defensive back Duke Thomas announced that their client has signed with the Vikings. Thomas had been with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF until the league halted play this week.

Thomas had 22 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for San Antonio.

It’s not the first time that Thomas has been on an NFL roster. He signed with the Texans after going undrafted in 2016 and has also spent time with the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys, but has never taken part in a regular season game. He also had a stint with Toronto in the Canadian Football League.