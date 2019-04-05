Giants, Dolphins and Chargers also spent time with Daniel Jones

Getty Images

The Broncos aren’t the only team that has paid former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones a visit.

Jones worked out for the Broncos in Durham, North Carolina this week and three other teams have had similar meetings with Jones. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants, Dolphins and Chargers have also spent one-on-one time with the potential first-round pick recently.

Jones was 764-of-1,275 for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the last three seasons at Duke. He’s also set for a visit with Washington.

Those numbers have helped Jones make his way toward the top of the quarterback rankings in this year’s draft class. That’s been a group of particular interest to teams that may have an immediate need at the position while the Chargers have been linked to a possible trade for Josh Rosen as they ponder a point in the future when Philip Rivers won’t be in their lineup.