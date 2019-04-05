Jaguars, Seahawks, Bills among Rashan Gary’s visits

Getty Images

Former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is making his way through a good number of the league’s 32 teams on his pre-draft visits.

Gary said last month that the Raiders, 49ers, Jets, Giants and Bengals were on his list of visits and he updated his itinerary during an appearance on Chris Simms Unbuttoned this week. That list includes Friday’s local pro day for the Lions and several others.

“I just got back from seeing the Jaguars,” Gary said. “Next visit is gonna be to the Raiders. I gotta see Seattle, Bengals, Bills, Detroit. I have a couple more teams too.”

Gary called it a “blessing” to sit down and meet with teams to discuss his football career. That includes questions about why his numbers for the Wolverines weren’t gaudier.

“Most of the teams understand me as a player, but it is the question, and they just wanna know why,” Gary said. “The three years I was at Michigan, we had the No. 1 defense two years in a row. You don’t have that if you don’t have people playing their responsibilities or playing football how they’re supposed to play football. That’s how I answer that question. At the end of the day, the film is gonna speak for itself.”

The general feeling is that Gary’s film and potential will make him a first-round pick, although opinions vary about just where he will wind up coming off the board.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Colts are also visiting with Gary.