Jamal Adams hopes Rob Gronkowski comes back

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said in a recent Instagram post that he hopes tight end Rob Gronkowski returns to add to his career touchdown catch total and Brady has some company in an unlikely place when it comes to wanting to see Gronk play again.

Jets safety Jamal Adams was often tasked with covering Gronkowski when the two AFC East teams met over the last two seasons and he was asked about the tight end’s retirement on Thursday night. Adams said he believes Gronkowski will play football again and declared himself hopeful that they’ll have future meetings on the field.

“I was sad,” Adams said, via the New York Post. “I was upset because going against him is what I look forward to. I like going against the best, and obviously, he was the best. I hope he comes back. I know he will. I don’t believe it yet.”

Gronkowski had his mind on other pursuits last weekend and has given no indication that he’s planning to get back on the field, although that hasn’t had any negative effect on wishful thinking about a return.