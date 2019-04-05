Latest revelations make Aaron Rodgers’ contract look like a mistake

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 5, 2019, 8:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last offseason, the Packers gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a huge new contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The latest revelations about Rodgers’ relationship with the higher-ups in Green Bay raise a simple question: Why?

Why did the Packers give Rodgers an enormous new contract, when they still had him under contract for two more very affordable seasons? If Rodgers were still playing under his old contract, he’d be heading into the final season of that deal, and he would be highly motivated to have his best season ever before hitting free agency.

Instead, Rodgers pocketed a whopping $67 million last year. He has enough “screw you” money that he doesn’t have to be particularly accommodating to his team.

And the revelations from the new report by Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com indicate that Rodgers hasn’t always been accommodating in Green Bay. Rodgers apparently held a grudge going all the way back to former coach Mike McCarthy being part of the 49ers’ decision making in the 2005 NFL draft, when the 49ers chose Alex Smith first overall and Rodgers fell to Green Bay with the 24th overall pick. And Packers CEO Mark Murphy reportedly had to order Rodgers not to be the problem after Matt LaFleur was hired as McCarthy’s replacement.

“Don’t be the problem” ought to go without saying for a franchise quarterback. It’s doubtful that Robert Kraft ever had to tell Tom Brady not to be the problem in New England, or that Jim Irsay ever had to tell Peyton Manning not to be the problem in Indianapolis. The mere fact that Murphy felt the need to say those words speaks volumes.

So why did Murphy sign a quarterback who needed to be told not to be a problem to the biggest contract in NFL history? If the Packers hadn’t signed Rodgers to that extension, they’d have a great deal of leverage with him right now: They could tell him, If you’re the problem this season, you won’t be here next season, but if you get back to your MVP form, we’ll reward you with a lucrative contract extension.

As it is, the Packers have given Rodgers so much money that they couldn’t move on from him now if they wanted to: Rodgers’ huge signing bonus means he would have about a $45 million dead cap hit if he were traded. It’s simply not feasible.

The Packers would be in much better shape right now if Rodgers were going into the last year of his contract, motivated to prove any doubters wrong.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Latest revelations make Aaron Rodgers’ contract look like a mistake

  5. To answer your question I would just say this cuts both ways here. Since he’s locked up long term the organization also doesn’t have to worry about consulting with him on moves a la LeBron James in Cleveland style. That was evident in their recently completed coaching search.

  8. Matt Ryan undeservedly catches a lot of flack from NFL fans, especially after he got his latest contract. That said, you’ve never — and will never — read an article about him like this… attitude and how you carry yourself are a huge part of being the face of a franchise. I guess Erin didn’t get the memo.

  11. Quarterbacks are at a premium and if you find a proven QB you have to find a way to lock them in asap. I understand that they could have waited but there is no guarantee that his price tag would not have gone up significantly more if Green Bay waited for his present contract to expire.

  12. Mark Murphy is a buffoon. He also needs to go ala Thompson, McCarthy. — No doubt Aaron Rodgers can be temperamental & a bit annoying, but he’s carried the Packers since 2008. — Like it or not, as a life long Packer fan, I know that the players on the field make the team & the game. — Most of the time, the clowns running the team are the pretenders.

  13. Let’s also pump the brakes a little. Remember last year when Wickersham said that Belichick was on his way out, Brady and Belichick hated each other, and Brady was gonna retire, blah blah blah. And it turned out to be a bunch of BS?

  15. Please… if Rodgers ever hit the open market his contract would make the one he signed look like peanuts. Some desperate team would give him everything.

  16. The entire drama shows that, without any doubt, the entire organization in GB, from the Board of “Directors “ to the Chief Ribbon Cutter Murphy to almost certainly the new GM Gutekunst, are incompetents.

    A good old fashioned housecleaning is in order.

    And dump Rodgers as son as practicable.

  17. Don’t mention this guy and Tom in the same paragraph ever. They are cut from a different cloth. Aaron may have all the arm talent in the world but someone needs to buy him some leadership books. Basically everyone who leaves NE says the same thing about Tom, which is that he is consumed by what he does, works as hard or harder than everyone else and makes a point to know and talk to everyone from the practice squad guys to the few stars that they get. This is a guy with six rings who introduces himself to practice squad players, like they don’t know who he is. He does that because when its all on the line and he needs people to perform, they need to trust him and want to go the extra mile because they know he will (like say if you’re down by 25 in the super bowl). The commentary about Aaron doesn’t paint that picture, or anything remotely resembling it. Tom didn’t need to be told not to be a problem because he leads by example and that example wouldn’t be good leadership or lead to winning (which is all he wants to do). Same goes for Peyton.

  18. According to cellarperformance, the Packers willingly made Rodgers the highest paid player in the NFL for a second time.

    I think it was done so Rodgers didn’t pout for 2 years.

    Packers management screwed up and this will haunt the Packers for decades.

  20. Bad article. Remember how terrible the Packers have looked without Rogers?

    Green Bay looks like contenders with Rogers and reverts to a 4-12 team without him.

  22. sexyrexy5000 says:

    Please… if Rodgers ever hit the open market his contract would make the one he signed look like peanuts.
    ###

    After coming off an injury in 2017?

    After a miserable 6 win season in 2018?

    What HC/GM wants a coach killing QB?

    If this was the Rodgers of 2016 – I might agree with your claim. But after the last 2 seasons, no.

  23. Last offseason, the Packers gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a huge new contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The latest revelations about Rodgers’ relationship with the higher-ups in Green Bay raise a simple question: Why?

    ———————-

    I strongly dislike Aaron Rodgers, but the answers are obvious. I’m sure there’s truth behind the reports, but as with most media reports nowadays, there’s a good chance they’re significantly exaggerated. And though he may be a pain to work with, Aaron Rodgers is a transcendent talent.

  24. Let’s be real, Green Bay never had or would have any leverage against Rodgers. As much of an arrogant egomaniac he is, he singlehandedly makes them relevant. It’s Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Threatening to not resign him is laughable too. He’d get $40 mil a year on the open market no question. That’s the unfortunate reality of it. I don’t think Matt Lafleur has a chance.

  26. The one thing that hasn’t been discussed…. This turmoil and conflict was occurring for over a decade and not one local beat writer ever wrote about it. The men and women in the media that cover Green Bay are fans first, and journalists second. There isn’t another Franchise in all of American Sports that could have this type of going on without their local media having a frenzy.

  27. The notion the Packers shouldn‘t have extended Rodgers is ludicrous. Even he did not play his best season last year, he‘s by far not the only one to blame. There is not one player left on the roster from the 2015 draft. They have holes all around the roster and lots of young and talented but inexperienced players in key spots. There was a lot of uninspired coaching the last few years.

    They were a bad team last year but with more experience (especially at WR, TE), the rare dip into free agency, a solid draft and improved (offensive) coaching, they could be right back in the thick of things in a year or two.

    And as always, the QB is the most important part – and all of this will motivate Rodgers to no end. He can‘t afford not to improve by a lot after all this. And we know, what he is capable of – because we all have seen it.

  28. With all due respect to Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay, they have no right to tell their QBs to not be the problem, when Kraft and Irsay have both shown been the “problem” for their respective teams.

  31. I’d love to get Rodgers’ side of the story before I believe everything I read in article written by a beat writer, whose very living depends on him staying in the good graces of the team.

  32. Great move by the Packers. Take the contract talks off his mind and let him concentrate on football. Why risk not having a contact in place for the best player in football. Rodgers will prove the doubters and haters wrong.

  35. Interesting how one article by Tyler Dunne apparently whitewashes every positive contribution Rodgers has brought to the Packers organization. And there have been many. The haters are out with the pitchforks and going apoplectic. Fine. Rodgers needs coaching, better players around him and to stay healthy. The first two are on their way. The third is totally up to chance. His primary motivation appears to be the proverbial chip on the shoulder, not $. That to is fine. Even with pocketing $67 M, there has never been ANY indication in his past play that he will likely now, or in the future, tell the Packers “screw you”. Heck, by waiting the 2 years, that $67M would probably now be $80M. Such is the market for a franchise quarterback. Chill.

  36. If they have a problem with the contract, then trade him.

    Based on the way that team usually drafts, they won’t sniff the playoffs for the next decade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!