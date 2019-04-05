Leading AAF rusher facing NFL suspension

Getty Images

Jhurrell Pressley led the AAF in rushing, and is drawing some NFL interest.

But before he is able to play, he’d have to miss some time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pressley is facing a two-game suspension from the NFL “for a pending issue.” It’s unclear what that issue might be.

Pressley has a pair of workouts with NFL teams scheduled next week. He ran 96 times for 431 yards and a touchdown for the Arizona Hotshots, a respectable 4.5 yards per attempt average.

He has spent time with the Vikings, Packers, Falcons, Jaguars, and Giants.