Morgan Burnett jumps from the Steelers to the Browns

Morgan Burnett is staying in the AFC North.

The former Steelers safety will sign on Friday with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Burnett is expected to compete with Eric Murray, the former Chief acquired in the Emmanuel Ogbah trade, for the strong safety job vacated by the trade of Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.

In January, Burnett made it clear that he wants out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers tried to trade Burnett before releasing him on Monday.

Now entering his 10th year in the NFL, Burnett spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Packers.