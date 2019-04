Getty Images

The Panthers have now doubled up on former AAF players.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Panthers are signing former Birmingham Iron offensive lineman Brandon Greene.

The Alabama product spent some time on the Bears practice squad in 2017, earning a late-season call-up to the active roster. He also played tight end during his days in college.

The Panthers also signed wide receiver Rashad Ross, as they look for depth heading into their offseason program.