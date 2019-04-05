Panthers sign two more AAF offensive linemen

AP

No team has been busier signing former AAF players than the Panthers.

The team announced the addition of center Parker Collins, formerly of the Atlanta Legends, along with Kitt O’Brien of the Birmingham Iron.

Collins, originally an undrafted rookie from Appalachian State, has spent time in camps with the Jaguars, Rams, and Steelers.

O’Brien spent time with the Colts and Browns, and also played in the Arena League.

They’re the third and fourth AAF alumni to join the team, along with wide receiver Rashad Ross and offensive lineman Brandon Greene.